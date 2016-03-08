Inter Transfer News: Sensi deal to be finalized today, confidence about Barella
25 June at 13:00It will be a week full of meetings for Piero Ausilio and Giuseppe Marotta, between the capital gains from the sales of some youngsters and the definition of incoming transactions. Gazzetta dello Sport brought a roundup of the Nerazzurri's transfer activity.
Stefano Sensi is very close to making a move to Inter. Today Inter Milan will meet Sassuolo to finalize the purchase of the midfielder on loan (5 million) plus a redemption fee set at 20 million euros. A five-year contract worth 2 million euros per season is ready for the player at the San Siro.
Meanwhile, Nicolo Barella's transfer is still far from completion. However, Inter met the player's agent yesterday who reiterated the player's intention to make a move to the San Siro and play under the guidance of Antonio Conte. Inter remain optimistic that the deal will be closed in the long run.
Besides Sensi, today could also be the day of Lucien Agoume. The deal with Sochaux could be closed on the basis of 7 million euros plus bonuses. Another Frenchman is set to leave the club: Yann Karamoh is set to move on loan to Parma, while players like Vanheusden, Rizzo and Gavioli will generate capital gains for the Nerazzurri.
