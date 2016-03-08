Inter transfer strategies concern Spurs and Arsenal: the latest
05 June at 13:55Reports from Sky Italia report that the entourage of Inter target Malcolm has discussed of a possible move to the nerazzurri, who are looking to loan Dalbert out this summer.
The 21-year-old Malcom has drawn links with clubs like Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich over the last few months. This season, the Brazilian appeared 35 times in the Ligue 1, scoring twelve times and assisting seven times, impressing all the onlookers.
Sky Italia report that Inter target Malcom's entourage has initiated contact with Bordeaux, as Inter are looking to loan Dalbert to Monaco.
Last evening, Bordeaux president met the entourage of Malcom as discussions about the player's move to Inter were held. The nerazzurri are interested in signing the Tottenham and Arsenal target, but the French club will only let the player go for a fee in the region of 50 million euros.
And Inter are also looking to loan out Dalbert to Monaco and a deal will be done shortly. There will an option of signing the player for 24 million euros in the contract.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
