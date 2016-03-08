Inter, Tronchetti Provera: “When fair play allows it, I hope for Messi”
24 July at 12:15Marco Tronchetti Provera, the CEO of Pirelli, the sponsors of Inter Milan, spoke recently in regards to the ‘deal of the century’ which took Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus from Inter, speaking also of the possible moves of Inter Milan to counter this.
“The arrival of Ronaldo at Juventus is very good for Italian football. will create more attention, even for the other teams there are potential more revenues, the rivals will move to have champions. The Juventus leaders have been very good, they have made a shot in a very professional way. Pictures for how they did it. very positive for the Juventus, to others it creates concerns but also stimuli.”
ANSWER TO RONALDO- "It is clear that we all want to have the champion, football has its appeal for the ability of some to be different, and I hope that Suning, as soon as fair play will allow it, will do the trick. To Messi? If there was an operation like that the Inter fans would do nothing but get even more excited. Of course I hope Inter is the great rival of Juventus, but also Napoli is strong: Carlo Ancelotti is a great coach: if he gets up the level of competitiveness is good for everyone Another good news is the new revolution at Milan: after years of greyness, maybe Italian football, under the chairmanship of Guglielmo Micciché, can regain the prestige that it had lost.”
