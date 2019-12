Inter twist: exchange with Napoli, but no longer for Llorente

According to Tuttosport , Napoli is working on another surprise exchange with Inter.But it no longer in regard to Llorente for Politano. Despite multiple rumours linking the two attackers with a trade, it is a defender that Inter management are looking to bring in.This time Marotta asked about Ghoulam n exchange for the outside forward. Inter are looking to strengthen their depth in the wingback department and really good pull this deal off.Anthony Privetera