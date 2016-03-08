Inter twist: exchange with Napoli, but no longer for Llorente
29 December at 20:00According to Tuttosport, Napoli is working on another surprise exchange with Inter.
But it no longer in regard to Llorente for Politano. Despite multiple rumours linking the two attackers with a trade, it is a defender that Inter management are looking to bring in.
This time Marotta asked about Ghoulam n exchange for the outside forward. Inter are looking to strengthen their depth in the wingback department and really good pull this deal off.
Anthony Privetera
