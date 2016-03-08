Inter: two candidates to replace Handanovic

Inter are looking for a long-term replacement for Samir Handanovic whose contract with the Nerazzurri expires in 2021.

​

According to Tuttosport, Inter have set their sights on Alessio Cragno and Alban Lafont. Inter will use the same strategy of other big clubs like Juve: they want to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer to give him time to settle in well and learn as much as possible from Handanovic.



Juve did the same last season when Szczesny remained in the shadow of Buffon, before the Italian's Psg move.