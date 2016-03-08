Inter, two names in consideration for Handanovic’s long-term replacement
20 November at 16:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are now considering two potential candidates for the long-term replacement of veteran goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 35-year-old has been the number one goal keeper for the Milan-based club since the summer of 2012 when he moved from league rivals Udinese for a reported transfer fee of €15 million.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club’s hierarchy are now evaluating two possible candidates for the goalkeeping position considering the fact that Handanovic will turn 36 in the summer of 2020.
For that purpose, Inter’s management are assessing Andrei Radu—who is an Inter player but currently spending a season-long loan at Genoa—and Udinese’s highly-rated Juan Agustín Musso as the possible candidates who can fill the void which will be created with the departure of the former Slovenia international.
Handanovic has represented Inter in 310 matches in all competition where he has kept 111 clean sheets.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments