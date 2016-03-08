Inter, two offers have arrived from the Premier League for Godin
26 March at 14:00Uruguayan veteran Diego Godin seems destined to leave Inter in the upcoming summer transfer window, with multiple clubs across Europe interested in him, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 34-year-old Uruguayan defender, who is contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2022, has struggled to adapt to coach Antonio Conte’s 3-man defense and has even been pushed out of the starting squad by 20-year-old Italian Alessandro Bastoni. Godin is one of the highest paid players in the squad, only behind Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen, earning €5 million net per season, and for this reason Inter are happy to sell him.
Two offers for Godin have already arrived from the Premier League, the report continues. Manchester United are set to sell Chris Smalling and are looking to pick up both Godin and Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly. The other offer came from José Mourinho’s Tottenham, as Godin would fill the hole left behind by the departure of Jan Vertonghen. Godin himself is simply looking for regular playing time, and is happy to leave Inter if they can’t guarantee that.
Apollo Heyes
