Inter, two reinforcements to still arrive in January
11 December at 14:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are set to sign at least two players in the upcoming January transfer window despite suffering a shocking exit from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club failed to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the Europe’s elite football competition after suffering a surprising 2-1 defeat against a weaker Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona side on Tuesday, that too while playing at home in the match where they just had to match the result of German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.
As per the latest report, despite the debacle, Inter’s hierarchy are still looking to bring in two players in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster the squad for the rest of the season.
The report further stated that Inter are looking to bring in a midfielder and a left-footed winger in January.
