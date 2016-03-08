Inter, UCL exit cost Nerazzurri at least €20 million
11 December at 19:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have suffered a shocking exit from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, and the result will have far reaching consequences.
The Milan-based club failed to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the Europe’s elite football competition after suffering a surprising 2-1 defeat against a weaker Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona side on Tuesday, that too while playing at home in a match where they just had to match the result of German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund who won against Slavia Praha in their last group match.
It is now believed that the result is likely to cost the club in the region of €20 million, which is not going to please the club’s hierarchy one bit.
Inter would’ve received a guaranteed €12 million income for the knockout stage qualification, whereas the commercial rights can add another €3.5 million to €5.5 million.
Not only that as the Nerazzurri would’ve received a handsome amount from the ticket sales of home fixture of the knockout stage in the UCL.
Now, the club is in UEFA Europa League where the amount of money is no way close to the earnings in the Champions League.
Even if Inter would go all the way and clinch the title, they would receive a prize money of just €14 million.
Therefore, Tuesday’s result will be a bitter pill to swallow for the club’s hierarchy who will be now hoping to see an impressive run in the Serie A.
