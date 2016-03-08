Inter have kept the clean sheet in their last three league meetings against Udinese: only in 1962 have the Nerazzurri had four in a row against them.

Inter have won three of their last four Serie A home games against Udinese (L1), as many as they had in the previous nine at the San Siro.

Inter have won their opening two games in Serie A this season: on only four occasions have they won their first three games of a season (in the three points for a win era - 1997/98, 2002/03, 2015/16 and 2017/18).

Since the start of last season, Inter have only conceded 10 Serie A goals at home, at least six fewer than any other side that has been ever-present in the competition during the period.

Inter Milan host Udinese at San Siro this evening as Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri look to keep up their solid start to the campaign. Having made additional signings before the window closed before the international break, the side are now fully prepared for the upcoming campaign.Udinese have already held a Milanese side to a draw this season; surprising many with a point against AC Milan in their season opener.