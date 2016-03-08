Inter ultras slam Icardi: 'This little man does not deserve Inter'
21 April at 16:15Inter Milan drew 1-1 with AS Roma yesterday evening, fighting back from a goal down to share the points with Claudio Ranieri's Giallorossi side. Mauro Icardi took to the field for the second half, much to the displeasure of some of the Inter ultras within the Curva Nord. Today, the Curva have published their press release after the game, including some very attacking comments against Icardi.
"Assuming that we are sorry for all the missed hunchbacks that populate the rest of San Siro and whistle against our consistency only because they are hungry for victory, we don't move an inch. That little man who wears "the number 9" does not deserve Inter , because he has not shown even the minimum of professional correctness that any "employee of a company" should demonstrate expressing respect for the shirt, for the public that believes in it or at least for the company he works for.
"It is our certainty that "the number 9" cannot be a figure on which to build a group that can constitute the future we all hope for; a future that in our opinion cannot and must never pass through victory at all costs but through a team and a company that shows respect for the colors they represent and always gives everything for Inter, we ask for nothing else. We can say if in other European league what is happening on our stands could happen but the question we ask ourselves is: “have you ever seen players in other championships pretend to be injured, refuse to play, grin before their team's defeats and leave the group for months then imposing their return through lawyers?"
