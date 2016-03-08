Inter, uncertain future for Vecino: the situation
21 January at 18:40The future of Inter midfielder Matias Vecino is now uncertain, following a lack of concrete offers, according to a report from Italian newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri had transferred listed the 28-year-old Uruguayan midfielder, who is contracted to the club until 2022, but had failed to receive any concrete offers for him. Inter have been hoping to sell Vecino in order to raise capital and free up space in the midfield, with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen increasingly close to joining the club.
The player now appears more likely to remain with Inter than depart this month, the report adds. Vecino has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri so far this season for a total of 1136, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time. He has failed to appear in Inter’s last two league games due to his position on the transfer list.
Apollo Heyes
