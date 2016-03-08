Inter, United likely to agree deal on Monday: report

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and English Premier League club Manchester United are likely to agree a deal for striker Alexis Sanchez on Monday, according to Corriere dello Sport.



The Chile international has had a horrid time ever since joining the Manchester-based club from the league rivals Arsenal in a straight swap which included Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the January transfer window of 2018, and therefore, is expected to leave the club before the end of the European transfer window on September 2.



As per the latest development, it is believed that both Inter and United will be able to conclude the deal on Monday.



The report stated that the Nerazzurri will play €12.5 million to the Red Devils in order to permanently sign the former Barcelona striker.



However, the Serie A club will only pay €5 million salary to the 31-year-old whereas the remaining part of his mega salary deal will be paid by the Premiere League outfit.



If the deal will go through, Sanchez will become the second United player to join Inter in the current transfer window after striker Romelu Lukaku.

