Inter unlikely to table increase offer for Frankfurt’s Kostic

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are unlikely to table an increase offer for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostić.It was reported in Germany that the Milan-based club were extremely interested in signing the 26-year-old in recently concluded transfer window and made an offer of €40 million as well.However, Frankfurt rejected the offer by saying that the Serbia international was not for sale. As per the latest development, it is highly unlikely that Inter will make an improved offer for the former VFB Stuttgart player.Kostic has joined Frankfurt in 2018 on loan later made the move permanent. He has scored 11 goals in 44 league appearances for the club.