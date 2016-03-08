Inter unsure about Vrsaljko redemption and consider Napoli star for the defence
21 January at 10:55Among the issues Inter's new CEO Giuseppe Marotta will have to deal with along with sporting director Piero Ausilio in the coming months are definitely the redemptions of players on loan at the club - Vrsaljko, Politano and Keita. Contacts with Monaco and Sassuolo for the attackers continue to find a solution that satisfies everyone but the fate of the Croatian on loan from Atletico Madrid is much less certain.
Vrsaljko has been affected by injuries during his spell at the San Siro so far and never fully convinced in terms of performances. Vrsaljko would cost 17.5 million euros in case the Nerazzurri decide to purchase the player outright. To date, however, Inter is reflecting carefully and it looking at alternative tracks.
According to Tuttosport, one of these is Elseid Hysaj, Napoli's right-back who is finding less and less space under Carlo Ancelotti. The Albanian has a contract with Napoli until June 2021 and a release clause set at 50 million euros but a farewell seems inevitable in the summer.
