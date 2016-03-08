Inter unwilling to sell Gabigol for less than €30 million
29 September at 12:43Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are not willing to sell striker Gabigol for less than €30 million despite interest from numerous clubs.
The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo till the end of the year and has been in great form of late where he has scored 18 goals in 17 league appearances during the year 2019.
There were reports that Flamengo are eager to sign the Brazil international permanently and are willing to offer as much as €25 million for the player.
However, as per the latest development, Inter are not willing to let go the player who has also attracted interest from English Premier League club West Ham for less than €30 million.
