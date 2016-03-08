Inter v Atalanta: Preview, team news and predicted line-ups

In what could be a big game in the race for the top four in the Serie A, Inter Milan will host 5th placed Atalanta, who will close the gap on the nerazzurri and AC Milan with a win at the San Siro.



The rossoneri's loss at the hands of Juventus yesterday has handed Atalanta the chance to seize the initiative and come close to the top four. A win will take them upto fourth, just two points behind Inter.



A win for Luciano Spalletti's men though, will take them to only four points behind second placed Napoli, who face Genoa later to keep the Scudetto race going.



Spalletti's men had the best of times at Genoa in mid-week from a Roberto Gagliardini brace and goals from Ivan Perisic and a returning Mauro Icardi handed them a big 4-0 win days after the 1-0 loss to Lazio.



Atalanta though, have been flying high. They are unbeaten in their last five league games and that has helped them come closer to the top four. Their last game saw them pick up a 4-1 win over Bologna, as a Josip Ilicic and a goal each from Hans Hateboer and Duvan Zapata did the damage.



And Gian Piero Gasperini without his star man Zapata, who is serving a one game suspension from the booking he received in the win over Bologna. La Dea are expected to still have Rafael Toloi out.



Inter though, are expected to be without Lautaro Martinez, who continues to nurse his hamstring injury that he suffered in the last few days of last month.



Predicted line-ups:



Inter: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Skriniar, Asamoah, Valero, Brozovic, Politano, Vecino, Perisic, Icardi



Atalanta: Golini, Mancini, Palomino, Masiello, Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Ilicic, Zapata