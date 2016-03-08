Inter 4-0 Lecce: Candreva screamer seals big win

Serie A giants Inter will start off their new season campaign with a home tie against newly promoted Lecce.



Below are some match facts and stats about the game from Whoscored.com



- Stefano Sensi, Nicolò Barella and Romelu Lukaku will make their Inter debuts on Monday, but Diego Godín will have to wait after suffering a muscular injury.​



- Lecce are rumored to be looking to add more experience to their squad before the window closes.



- But their first game, Diego Farias and Gianluca Lapadula are expected to start up front.​



- Inter have won their last 7 home matches against Lecce in all competitions.



- Inter have been drawing at half time and winning at full time in their last 3 home matches against Lecce in all competitions.



Inter are undefeated in their last 5 home matches (Serie A).