Inter 4-0 Lecce: Candreva screamer seals big win

26 August at 22:30
Serie A giants Inter will start off their new season campaign with a home tie against newly promoted Lecce.

Below are some match facts and stats about the game from Whoscored.com

- Stefano Sensi, Nicolò Barella and Romelu Lukaku will make their Inter debuts on Monday, but Diego Godín will have to wait after suffering a muscular injury.​

- Lecce are rumored to be looking to add more experience to their squad before the window closes.

- But their first game, Diego Farias and Gianluca Lapadula are expected to start up front.​

- Inter have won their last 7 home matches against Lecce in all competitions. 

- Inter have been drawing at half time and winning at full time in their last 3 home matches against Lecce in all competitions.

Inter are undefeated in their last 5 home matches (Serie A).

