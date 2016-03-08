Inter v Slavia LIVE: Line-ups and updates

Serie A giants Inter will kickstart their second UEFA Champions League campaign in a row when they host Czech Republic side Slavia Prague at the San Siro today.



Last season's adventure in Europe wasn't the best for the nerazzurri. They got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages and got knocked out of the Round of 16 in the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt.



Here are some things you might need to know ahead of the game at the San Siro:



Slavia Prague will go with their strongest available side in Italy and Inter must keep an eye on creative midfielder Nicolae Stanciu.



Romelu Lukaku and Stefan de Vrij are both doubts for Inter but are expected to overcome injury to start for the Serie A giants.



Alexis Sanchez is expected to be eased into life at Inter following his loan switch from Manchester United and may have to wait for his full debut for the club.



Italian media claim Danilo D'Ambrosio will come in for veteran Diego Godin, while Valentino Lazaro will come into the side for his Inter debut. Matías Vecino will also get the nod over Nicolo Barella.