Inter, Valero: 'Thanks to the fans, they kept us going'
11 December at 13:30Borja Valero spoke to Inter House TV and has thanked the Nerazzurri faithful for their amazing support throughout the match and the group stages.
“The fans kept us going right until the end, we have to thank them for that. We deserved to go through but we just could not find the goals to do so,” he explained.
“We were a bit slow with our play in midfield but our strikers were great at creating chances. The result is tough to take, but now the more experienced players have to help the younger ones understand that we have still got a long way to go and that we have got two big games left before the winter break.”
For more news visit our homepage
Go to comments