Inter, Valero to leave in January to make space for new midfielder
25 October at 21:15Inter are ready to say goodbye to 34-year-old Spanish midfielder Borja Valero in January, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how Inter coach Antonio Conte doesn’t even want to count on the player in an emergency. Therefore, a move away from the Milanese side in January is all but confirmed, in order for the Nerazzurri to carve out more space in the midfield.
Furthermore, Valero was close to a move to Fiorentina in the summer transfer window, but a deal never materialised, the report highlights, showing that the Nerazzurri already knew that he wasn’t involved in their plans for this season and beyond.
The report suggests that Valero has already received several proposals from different clubs, but he is currently not yet convinced by any of them and is taking all the time necessary to pick his next destination. His contract expires with Inter next summer, but Inter would prefer him to leave earlier regardless.
Apollo Heyes
