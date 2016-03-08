Inter, Valverde: 'Vidal? In January we will see'

Barcelona coach Valverde was once again questioned about the likelihood of Arturo Vidal departing in January (via calciomercato).

The Chilean is unhappy given the little space he is finding in Blaugrana and is closely followed by Antonio Conte 's Inter



"Vidal is one of our players and we are happy with him. There are many rumors. We'll see if he plays tomorrow or not. And when the time for the market comes, we'll see what happens ".



Valverde commented on the upcoming classico as well:



"I think we will play without problems, I am not worried by this issue, there are ten days left. I am convinced that the game will be played without problems".



Barcelona will also face Inter in the final match day of the Champions League, a match in which means little logistically to the blaugrana after qualifying top of the group: "We want to win, even if we are already qualified is our task".



For more news visit our homepage



Anthony Privetera