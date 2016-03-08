Inter, Vecino: absent from training without Conte's authorization
17 January at 13:20Matias Vecino is getting closer to leaving Inter. The Uruguayan midfielder has been linked for days apart at home - with Everton and Tottenham ready to welcome him - and also yesterday he trained separately in Appiano Gentile. A circumstance clearly linked to the market and not so much to the calf problem recently accused and which led to yet another friction in the relationship with Antonio Conte .
As reported by Calciomercato, on Monday Vecino still showed pain - despite the tests he had undergone were negative - and he left the training center without talking to the coach first. The former Fiorentina man thus communicated his unavailability for the match of the following day against Cagliari, but Conte, having learned of the incident, demanded that the footballer (in the meantime already in Milan) return to Appiano .
This is a sure sign of a relationship now compromised and a forerunner to an imminent departure for Vecino, who fans will have mixed reactions about his time in black and blue. A player limited on the ball and that can go missing for a long time, but tends to pop up when needed most. Fans will most fondly remember his header against Lazio to send Inter back to the Champions League for the first time in 7 years.
Anthony Privetera
