Inter, Vecino: "Luckily Brozovic has recovered, we need to..."
24 October at 20:30Ahead of the big clash with Barcelona at Camp Nou, Inter midfielder Matias Vecino spoke to InterTV about what he and his teammates will have to do in order to win.
"Tonight three points would be the best thing. It doesn't matter if I score or assist, winning is the most important thing. We have to be focused in the right way, otherwise, we will pay against opponents like this.
"Furthermore, we will have to play our game, otherwise we will suffer too much as they are very strong. Brozovic? We need Marcelo, who's luckily recovered, he is an important player for us," Vecino concluded.
Inter have won their first two games in the group stage, looking to add yet another one to that tally tonight. Coming off the crucial derby win against Milan, the Nerazzurri will certainly be full of confidence, which they'll need.
