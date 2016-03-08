Inter, Vecino: ‘Next year we will fight for the Scudetto’

Inter’s Uruguayan midfielder, Matias Vecino. was interviewed by Sky Sport ahead of the season-defining challenge that will see the Nerazzurri host Juventus at the San Siro on Saturday night. It will be fundamental to their season as Luciano Spalletti’s men have not yet secured qualification to the Champions League next season, and their lead over the numerous pursuers is anything but comfortable.



"We have the chance to end the Champion’s speech, also because the others will have difficult clashes this round, it will be a good opportunity, it is a match played by the environment. Juve have shown more consistency, it must be a reference not only for us. We must try to get closer to their level and compete for the Scudetto. We can think of fighting for the title, but the performance counts and we have to prove that we are up to it. We must work, next year we will return to fight for the Scudetto, it is a goal of the club, but to say it now makes no sense."