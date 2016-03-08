Inter, Vecino: 'The defeat is bad, but it's not over'

05 November at 23:15
Inter lost it all against Borussia Dortmund this evening. After being 2-0 up, the Nerazzurri conceded three goals in the second half, and Vecino tried to explain the collapse with words in his post-match interview with Sky Italia.

"It hurts, a bad defeat after a good first half. We sat back too much and failed to keep the ball. They are a strong team and they took advantage. Hopes to qualify? Yes, we still have two games, we will play until the end. I hope to do even better because I can give a lot to this team," he stated.

