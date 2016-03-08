Inter, Vecino: ‘We believed we could beat Spurs and the result came’
20 September at 18:45Inter Milan kick-started their return to the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday when they caused somewhat of an upset, defeating English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at San Siro. Spurs fought hard and took the lead through Christian Eriksen in the 53rd minute, before an 86th minute equaliser from Mauro Icardi and a 90+2’ winner from Vecino gave Inter the win.
Speaking to Inter TV, Vecino spoke about the Spurs game and looked ahead to the match against Sampdoria:
How did it feel to get the goal against Tottenham?
"It's always nice to score, especially for how the game was going. I'm happy with how it ended, an evening that we all lived together.”
This group has shown that it knows how to battle
"We knew that the Champions League matches are tough but at times we suffered but we always believed in victory and in the end this great result came.”
Now you have to redeem a bad start of the season against Samp:
"We have not started in a good way in the league but there is time, now we have to redeem ourselves immediately, even if it will be complicated because playing on the field of Samp is very difficult.”
What do you expect from the blucerchiati?
"They play well on the ground, they make these exchanges back and forth and they are very technical, we have to close their lines of passage where they can do harm with the playmaker, it will be a race of great attention and intensity.”
