Inter, verbal agreement reached with Premier League forward
16 October at 09:30Inter are looking for a new forward in January, with a verbal agreement already being reached with a Premier League veteran, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The Nerazzurri, guided by former Chelsea and Juventus coach Antonio Conte, are looking to compete with the Bianconeri for the league title this season, with gaps in the squad set to be filled in the upcoming January transfer window.
The report details how the Milanese side have reached an agreement with 33-year-old Frenchman Olivier Giroud. The World Cup winner is unhappy with his playing time this season under new coach Frank Lampard and is keen for more minutes. Giroud has already agreed to move to Inter after seeing Conte’s project.
The Nerazzurri are now working on the deal with Chelsea. The 33-year-old is contracted until 2020, which means the South London side have an option to sell him for some return in January rather than lose him on a free transfer in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
