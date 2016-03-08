Live: Inter 0-1 Verona - visitors take shock lead with Verre's goal from the spot

Inter Milan will face Hellas Verona this evening from 18:00 CEST at the San Siro and Antonio Conte's side will look to bounce back from their disappointing 2-3 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, despite being 2-0 up after half-time at the Signal Iduna Park.



It has been a couple of days full of tension in the black and blue part of Milano following Conte's post-match rant on Tuesday during which the former Chelsea and Juventus manager criticized the Nerazzurri management for the selection of the players during the summer transfer market and evidently called for more experienced reinforcements come January.



For this reason, it will be crucial for his squad to at least keep up the momentum in the league where Conte's team is successfully tracking Juventus on top of the Serie A table and can put significant pressure on Sarri's team in case of a victory at the San Siro, as the Bianconeri face AC Milan tomorrow evening.



