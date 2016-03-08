Inter, Verratti praises Icardi: 'If he gets the ball, he scores'

Marco Verratti, who recently signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, spoke to Gazzetta Dello Sport about Mauro Icardi, who currently is on loan in Paris from Inter. Given the great start, he didn't have anything bad to say."You know him Mauro better than me. He's a player who lives in the penalty box. If he gets the ball, he scored and he's showing this here in France. We are very happy with him," the midfielder stated.