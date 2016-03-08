Inter, Vidal could leave Barcelona on one condition

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan side aren't willing to loan out the Chilean. On the other hand, he isn't considered unsellable, meaning they could accept a permanent departure but only if a big offer arrives.

Arturo Vidal remains Inter and Antonio Conte's big dream for the January transfer window. However, ever form the start, the operation has been very complicated almost to the point of impossible, also because Barcelona aren't too keen on parting ways with the player.