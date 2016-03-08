Inter-Vidal: Nerazzurri confident, when the acceleration could arrive
30 December at 11:00On the calendar, there is an event that dictates the tempo of the Arturo Vidal deal: the Spanish Supercup, which Barcelona will play in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from January 8 until 12. Until then, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via fcinternews.it), it will be very difficult to imagine an acceleration by Inter Milan, who in doing so could not have the Chilean available for the two new year games against Napoli and Atalanta.
The Blaugrana leadership is aware that Vidal's desire is to leave the club, considering the current legal steps he has taken against them regarding the payment of bonuses. The Catalans have set the asking price at 20 million euros and Inter are convinced that they have a chance to change the formula of the operation: a loan deal with an option to buy for 15 million euros.
How to overcome the distance? Agent Felicevich and other trusted men from the Nerazzurri club are at work. There is maximum confidence and no other alternative is being worked on but at the same time, the deal requires caution.
Vidal has already done his part extensively. He is expected in Spain on January 2, perhaps for a new confrontation with Valverde and the club. But he already knows that Conte is waiting for him and a salary of 5 million euros per season as well at the San Siro.
