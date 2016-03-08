Inter-Vidal saga is not over yet: here's why

The Inter-Arturo Vidal saga is reportedly still far from being over and it is still very much on.



The Chilean has been long been linked with a move back to Italy with the nerazzurri. In fact, Inter were close to signing the midfielder when he was leaving Bayern Munich. But Barcelona offered a higher salary and the former Juventus man went to the Nou Camp.



Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Vidal continues to be an Inter target and the nerazzurri could return to his pursuit in January. The Suning owned club could take advantage of his lack of playing time this season and make an offer to sign him.