Inter vs. AC Milan: Probable line-ups - Two formation changes
09 February at 13:00
Tonight the derby between Inter and AC Milan will take place at the San Siro, which is sold-out for the big clash. For both sides, it will be a very important game with regards to the standings, but also for the prestige and confidence boost of winning the Milan derby.
According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via SempreMilan.com), both managers are expected to switch formations to try and gain an advantage. Instead of the 4-4-2, Stefano Pioli will use a 4-4-1-1 to better control the midfield phase.
Antonio Conte, meanwhile, will field a 3-5-1-1 with Christian Eriksen in behind Romelu Lukaku, as Lautaro Martinez is still suspended. Both sides, therefore, are working hard to start on the right foot and have their game plan ready.
As expected, despite his muscle struggles, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play from the first minute for the Rossoneri. Take a look at the probable line-ups below.
