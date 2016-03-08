Inter vs. AC Milan: Probable line-ups - Two formation changes

Tonight the derby between Inter and AC Milan will take place at the San Siro, which is sold-out for the big clash. For both sides, it will be a very important game with regards to the standings, but also for the prestige and confidence boost of winning the Milan derby.

According to today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via SempreMilan.com ), both managers are expected to switch formations to try and gain an advantage. Instead of the 4-4-2, Stefano Pioli will use a 4-4-1-1 to better control the midfield phase.

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, will field a 3-5-1-1 with Christian Eriksen in behind Romelu Lukaku, as Lautaro Martinez is still suspended. Both sides, therefore, are working hard to start on the right foot and have their game plan ready.