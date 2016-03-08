Inter vs. AC Milan: The official line-ups for the derby

Certainly, it's an important game in many ways. Winning the derby is always a prestigious achievement, while it will give the team a big confidence boost. However, at least in this instance, it also means a lot for the league standings.

While Inter are hoping to close the gap on Juventus at the top - now just three points behind - Milan are hoping to get closer to the Champions League zone. In other words, it's indeed a big game for the two clubs as the derby always is, in fairness.

Take a look at the official line-ups below.

In just under an hours, at the time of writing, the derby between Inter and AC Milan will kick-off at the San Siro. As was revealed this morning, the stadium is sold out for the big game and thus the pressure will be on both sides to do well.