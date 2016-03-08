Inter Milan are set to face off against Cagliari in the Italian Serie A. Follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Inter have won each of their last three Serie A games against Cagliari, scoring a total of 12 goals in the process.

- Inter have won only one of their last five games at home against Cagliari, 4-0 in the most recent one back in April (D2 L2).

- In general, the Nerazzurri have only won one of their last five Serie A fixtures at the San Siro (D1 L3).

- Inter have won their last two Serie A matches – the last time they won three in a row in the league was in December 2017.

- Cagliari haven’t drawn any of their last 10 Serie A games away from home (W3 L7).

- Inter have attempted 160 crosses from open play – a league-high.

- Only one of the last 38 shots attempted by Cagliari in Serie A has found the net – João Pedro’s against AC Milan.

- Radja Nainggolan scored seven goals in his 131 Serie A appearances for Cagliari between 2010 and 2014 – he is yet to score against them since leaving, despite having already faced them seven times.

- The first of Roberto Gagliardini’s two Serie A goals for Inter came against Cagliari in March 2017.

- Inter is Luca Cigarini’s favourite target in Serie A, having already scored two goals against them (one for Parma and one for Atalanta).

- Leonardo Pavoletti has scored two goals in his three starts against Inter so far in Serie A, neither of which came at the San Siro.

LIVE COMMENTARY:



