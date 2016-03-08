Inter vs Eintracht 0-1, as Jovic scores a big away goal

14 March at 22:20
Inter Milan will be taking on Eintracht in the UEFA Europa league later today as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com. 

MATCH PREVIEW:

- There have been 26 previous instances of a side drawing nil-nil in the first leg of a Europa League knockout tie away from home – 16 of those sides have managed to progress to the next round (62%).
- Inter Milan are unbeaten in six home games in major European competition (W4 D2).
- Eintracht Frankfurt have only been beaten once in their last 20 games in the Europa League/UEFA Cup (W12 D7), losing 2-4 away to Maccabi Tel Aviv in November 2013.
- Inter Milan have progressed to the next round on each of the last five instances in which they have drawn the first leg of a major European knockout tie away from home.
- Eintracht Frankfurt have scored at least once in each of their last 11 away games in major European competition (22 goals).

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

Comments

