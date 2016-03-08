Coming off a win against Sampdoria, with Brozovic scoring a 93rd-minute winner, the Nerazzurri will be looking to continue on the winning run in order to climb the table. Fiorentina, however, will be no walk in the park.

In fact, Fiorentina have collected 10 points from the first five match-days of this campaign – only once have they had a better start in the last 17 seasons (12 points in 2015/16).

Down below are the starting elevens of each side.

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.

Fiorentina: Lafont; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Hugo, Biraghi; Benassi, Veretout, Edimilson Fernandes; Chiesa, Simeone, Mirallas.

Inter have just kicked off their encounter with Fiorentina at the San Siro, looking to build on their most recent victory against Sampdoria.