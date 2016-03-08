Inter vs. Juventus: Spalletti names 23-man squad
26 April at 19:45On the eve of the big clash between Inter and Juventus at San Siro, the Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalleti has named his squad. For his side, it will be an important game in the Champions League.
Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni.
Defenders: De Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.
Midfielder: Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic. Attackers: Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Keita Balde, Politano, Candreva.
Go to comments