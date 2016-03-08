Inter vs. Juventus: Spalletti names 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni.

Defenders: De Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.

Midfielder: Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic. Attackers: Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Keita Balde, Politano, Candreva.

On the eve of the big clash between Inter and Juventus at San Siro, the Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalleti has named his squad. For his side, it will be an important game in the Champions League.