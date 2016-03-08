Inter vs. Juventus: Spalletti names 23-man squad

26 April at 19:45
On the eve of the big clash between Inter and Juventus at San Siro, the Nerazzurri manager Luciano Spalleti has named his squad. For his side, it will be an important game in the Champions League.
 
Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Padelli, Berni.
Defenders: De Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoah, Cedric, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar.
Midfielder: Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Borja Valero, Perisic, Brozovic. Attackers: Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Keita Balde, Politano, Candreva.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.