The Nerazzurri are coming off the big derby win against AC Milan before the international break, which might be what they needed in order to get their season back on track. However, they've got all to show for it this evening, as Lazio won't be an easy opponent.

The Biancocelesti ended a run of poor results last time out as they beat Parma by four goals to nil. With that said, though, it will be interesting to see exactly where they stand, with many big games coming up.

In just under an hour, Inter will take on Lazio at the San Siro, looking to extend their lead over AC Milan in the standings, thus cementing their spot in third place. Lazio, on the other hand, will look to close in on AC Milan in fourth.