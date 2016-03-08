Inter vs. Lecce: Probable line-ups
26 August at 14:45This evening, Inter will kick off their season at the San Siro, as they take on Lecce at 20:45. Two new signings are expected to get the chance from start for the Nerazzurri. Down below are the probable line-ups.
Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lukaku, Martinez.
Lecce (4-3-1-2): Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Majer; Mancosu; Falco, Lapadula.
