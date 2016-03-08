It's expected to be an even affair, given how the Derby Della Madonnina usually pans out. In fact, five of the last eight Milan derbies in Serie A have finished in a draw (two wins for Inter, one for Milan) – this is as many draws as in their previous 33 encounters.

Likely line-ups

Likely Inter XI (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.

Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuain, Calhanoglu.

Match facts

Five of the last eight Milan derbies in Serie A have finished in a draw (two wins for Inter, one for Milan) – this is as many draws as in their previous 33 encounters

The last meeting between Inter and AC Milan in Serie A ended 0-0; but in the previous three games both teams scored at least two goals in every single game.

Six of the last eight Milan derbies in Serie A that have been won by Inter (including the last four) have been in the first half of the season.

AC Milan have scored 15 goals in their first seven Serie A matches this season – only once in their last 15 seasons have they scored more at this stage of a Serie A campaign (16 in 2014-15)​

Only Borussia Dortmund (six) have scored more goals from outside the box than AC Milan (five) in the top five European leagues so far in 2018/19. Conversely, rivals Inter have scored all their 12 goals from inside the box

The long-awaited derby clash between Inter and Milan will kick off this evening, with 78K fans expected to watch the game live at the San Siro.