Inter vs. Milan: Latest news and probable line-ups
21 October at 16:15The long-awaited derby clash between Inter and Milan will kick off this evening, with 78K fans expected to watch the game live at the San Siro.
It's expected to be an even affair, given how the Derby Della Madonnina usually pans out. In fact, five of the last eight Milan derbies in Serie A have finished in a draw (two wins for Inter, one for Milan) – this is as many draws as in their previous 33 encounters.
Likely line-ups
Likely Inter XI (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi.
Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuain, Calhanoglu.
Match facts
- The last meeting between Inter and AC Milan in Serie A ended 0-0; but in the previous three games both teams scored at least two goals in every single game.
- Six of the last eight Milan derbies in Serie A that have been won by Inter (including the last four) have been in the first half of the season.
- AC Milan have scored 15 goals in their first seven Serie A matches this season – only once in their last 15 seasons have they scored more at this stage of a Serie A campaign (16 in 2014-15)
- Only Borussia Dortmund (six) have scored more goals from outside the box than AC Milan (five) in the top five European leagues so far in 2018/19. Conversely, rivals Inter have scored all their 12 goals from inside the box
