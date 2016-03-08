78K will attend the game tonight and because of the relatively high ticket prices, a new record has been set for the Derby Milano, with making €5m in revenue from the sales.

"78,725 spectators will watch #InterMilan tonight, making it a complete sell-out! In terms of ticket sales revenue, Inter have made over 5 million euros - a new record for the #DerbyMilano," the tweet read.

As revealed by Inter's official twitter, tonight's derby has set a record in regards to the revenue from ticket sales, with it being a sell-out.