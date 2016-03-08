Inter vs. Roma: the probable line-ups

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Biraghi; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Veretout, Diawara; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko.

Later this evening, specifically at 20:45, Inter will take on Roma at the San Siro in the 15th round of Serie A, looking to keep their spot at the top of the table after passing Juventus last week. Down below are the probable line-ups for both sides, as reported by Sky Italia.