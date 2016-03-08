Inter waiting for Politano’s departure to sign Chelsea’s Giroud
13 January at 14:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are waiting for the departure of winger Matteo Politano in order to complete the signing of English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard who has preferred young Tammy Abraham as the number-one choice for the striker at the Stamford Bridge.
There have been reports that Inter are edging closer to complete the signing of the 33-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, Inter are very close to completing the signing of the World Cup-winning striker but are now waiting for the departure of winger Politano who has been attracting interest from the likes of AS Roma, AC Milan and Napoli.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments