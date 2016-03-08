Inter, waiting for Vidal is risky: Eriksen and Nandez are more than an idea
04 January at 17:00Antonio Conte has clear thoughts: his priority for January is a midfielder, as it became clear throughout the first half of the season that Inter don't have enough depth in this department. The number one choice seems to be Arturo Vidal, but the complicated negotiations with Barcelona are taking too much time.
Therefore, the Nerazzurri are keeping their eyes open for alternatives on the market. Christian Eriksen seems to be one of the alternatives, as recent rumours suggest that an agreement is imminent even for a January move (his contract expires in the summer).
However, as we have learned, Vidal remains the first choice for January and Inter are studying the Eriksen operation for the summer. The long wait for the Chilean, though, puts them in a dangerous situation: they wouldn't want to continue the season without a new midfielder.
Therefore, Eriksen is a scenario that should be kept under observation: an unexpected opportunity for the San Siro side. However, they wouldn't be able to pay the €20m Tottenham are requesting. Then there is Nahitan Nandez, the Cagliari midfielder, who remains on their radar.
Then again, the Sardinians aren't interested in parting ways with their new star in the middle of the season. Conte continues to ask for a midfielder, though, and Marotta is doing his best to satisfy the manager.
