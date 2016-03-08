Inter, Wanda calls Conte: 'Free Icardi at no cost'
16 June at 12:00Mauro Icardi's future is destined to be away from Inter Milan, despite the striker's desire to remain at the club. The Nerazzurri are looking to sell their former captain but in the meantime, they have to deal with the problem of Wanda Nara, who wants the club to free her husband and client at no cost.
According to La Repubblica, there would have been a one-hour phone call between Conte and Wanda. But no solution has been reached, quite the opposite. Wanda told Conte that Icardi wants to play at Inter next year and that he considers the former Chelsea manager an excellent coach.
For his part, Antonio Conte reiterated to the Argentinian agent that he will not focus on the striker next season. In response, Conte heard this sentence: "If so, then free Icardi at no cost and let him go somewhere else". An attitude that according to Inter is not justifiable from any perspective.
But in the meantime, it seems that something is cooking. Wanda Nara has hurried back to Milano for work, as she wrote on her Twitter account today.
Milano per lavoro ..— wan (@wandaicardi27) June 16, 2019
Inter thinks that it's a strategy to then be able to sign for Juventus on a free transfer, while the Nerazzurri want Paulo Dybala in exchange for their attacker. The club doesn't want to go to court but time is running out and they would like to close everything by the end of June.
