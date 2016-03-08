Inter, Wanda Nara: 'Icardi? I don't know where destiny will take us'

Despite the successful start at PSG, the Argentine's future remains in the balance. In 16 games, the striker has managed to bag 13 goals for the French side, which is a very good record. However, it seems like no decision has been taken on the €70m buy-out clause.

As stated by Icardi's wife and agent during the interview, there is still a contract with Inter place and it remains to be seen where destiny will take them. In other words, at least from a neutral perspective, the PSG option doesn't seem very appealing for Icardi for the time being.

"I still live in Milan, let's see what will be the best thing for Mauro's career. On the last day of the transfer market, the PSG option arrived, which we immediately said yes to because we knew it would be a great success for him.

"I don't know where destiny will take us. We are still part of Inter, Mauro has a contract with the Nerazzurri," she concluded.