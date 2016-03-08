Inter, Wanda Nara reveals Icardi's 'secret party'

01 April at 11:10
Mauro Icardi remains in the middle of the storm. The Argentinean striker wasn't included in the squad that faced Lazio last night and Luciano Spalletti said after the game that Icardi doesn't deserve to play yet (READ HERE). Speaking to Tiki Taka, the striker's agent and wife Wanda Nara revealed that 'Maurito' took part to a secret party last week. "There was a secret party with Gagliardini's wife last week. It means that the relationship in the dressing room is not that bad. Mauro is focused on Inter. He wants to score and he wants to help his team".

