Inter want Chelsea defender - and 5 other stars that could be leaving Stamford Bridge
30 June at 16:55Inter Milan have already won the transfer of Roma’s star man Radja Nainggolan and are looking to add to their team day-by-day. With their return to the Champions League next season, they will need to add depth and there is a thought that they could be in for Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta.
It appears to be more than a thought, with Ausilio contacting Zappacosta’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, about a possibly move. This comes after moves for Manchester Untied’s Matteo Darmian and Atletico Madrid’s Vrsaljko appear to have collapsed, due to the demands of the selling clubs.
However, Zappacosta’s move to Inter hinges on two key factors. Firstly, Chelsea will not be selling anyone until Maurizio Sarri is officially announced as manager of the club, as is expected. The second problem could be Zappacosta’s price-tag, having signed for Chelsea for around €30m last summer.
